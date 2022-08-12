English
    Inaugural edition of Women's IPL to be held in March 2023

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The much-awaited Women's IPL will be starting from March 2023 to be held in a one-month window and in all likelihood with five teams, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Friday.

    The BCCI bigwigs have discussed the issue and a March window has been found for the tournament after the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

    "Yes, the WIPL will start in the first week of March and we have earmarked a four-week window for the first year. The T20 World Cup in South Africa is from February 9 to 26 and immediately after that we plan to hold the WIPL," a senior BCCI official privy to development told
    PTI
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:05 pm
