    Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final

    Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

    Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

    Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat. Hima thus missed out of the final with the finest of margins as her timing was just 0.01 seconds shy of Connolly.

    There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final. Hima had qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #CWG 2022 #Hima Das #sprinting
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:48 am
