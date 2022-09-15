English
    Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

    Asad Rauf, who had played 71 first-class matches for National Bank and Railways before taking up umpiring, was appointed in the ICC elite panel in April 2006. Alongside compatriot Aleem Dar, he became one of Pakistan's most prominent umpires.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

    Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore. Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000.

    He officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is and was one of Pakistan's leading umpires in the mid 2000s.

    According to media reports, Rauf died due to cardiac arrest soon after he returned from his shop in Lahore on Wednesday night. "Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja tweeted.

    Rauf, who had played 71 first-class matches for National Bank and Railways before taking up umpiring, was appointed in the ICC elite panel in April 2006. Alongside compatriot Aleem Dar, he became one of Pakistan's most prominent umpires.

    However in 2013, his career came to an abrupt end when he was named as one of the accused by the Mumbai Police in IPL spot-fixing scandal, where he had been umpiring. He left India midway through that IPL season and was also withdrawn from the Champions Trophy and dropped from the ICC elite panel.

    In 2016, he was handed a five-year ban by the BCCI on four charges of corruption and misconduct.
