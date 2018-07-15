FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Highlights, FRA vs CRO: France crowned World Champions after a 4-2 victory

Live now
Jul 15, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90+2' Yellow Card for Vrsaljko (CRO)
82' Substitution for Croatia - Pjaca: In; Strinic: Out
81' Substitution for France - Fekir: In ; Giroud: Out
73' Substitution for France - Tolisso: In ; Matuidi: Out
71' Substitution for Croatia - Kramaric: In; Rebic: Out
68' GOAL! Mandzukic (CRO)
France 4-2 Croatia
66' GOAL! Mbappe (FRA)
France 4-1 Croatia
59' GOAL! Pogba (FRA)
France 3-1 Croatia
55' Substitution for France - N'zonzi: In ; Kante: Out
41' Yellow Card for Hernandez (FRA)
39' GOAL! Griezmann (FRA)
France 2-1 Croatia
29' GOAL! Perisic (CRO)
France 1-1 Croatia
28' Yellow Card for Kante (FRA)
18' GOAL! Mandzukic Own Goal
France 1-0 Croatia
Starting line-up
Well, that's it for our coverage of this match, and for this wonderful, roller coaster ride that was the FIFA World Cup 2018, hosted by Russia.
We hope you enjoyed our coverage! Stay tuned for more football updates!
And the France players erupt in celebration, as they lift the trophy.
France are Champions of the World!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is now going to present the trophy to France.
FIFA Golden Glove Award - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
FIFA Fair Play Award - Spain
And now, the French team are making their way on to the stage to receive their winners' medals.
The rain is falling down harder, it seems.
The Croatia team is now making their way onto the stage for their silver medals, just as the rain begins to fall on the pitch.
They've punched above their weight and really had an incredible run. What a team, what a performance!
The referees are being acknowledged for their wonderful service in the finals.
And the Golden Boot Award goes to Harry Kane of England, who is not present in the stadium, unfortunately.
Golden Ball, the best player of the tournament - Luka Modric
And the Croatian president is in tears as she congratulates the mid-field maestro.
Young player of the tournament - Kylian Mbappe
Russia's president Vladimiri Putin, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and France President Emmanuel Macron are on the stage for the presentation.
Phillip Lahm is now getting ready to pass on the World Cup trophy. He has placed it on the dais on the makeshift stage for the presentation.
All the French players are looking up at the big screen in the stadium, as the highlights of the game are being played out.
The players and the coaches are now on the pitch, getting ready for the final presentation ceremony.
What a weirdly entertaining World Cup final this has been. Well, congratulations to France on winning the FIFA World Cup 2018.
And a round of applause for Croatia, for that wonderful run to the finals. For a moment, it really looked like we could have had a new World Cup winner.
FULL-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle for full-time. France are now Champions of the World. Deschamps makes history as only 3rd person to have won the World Cup as both, a player, and a manager.
Croatia, meanwhile, have to go home with heart-break, despite having gone further than any other Croatian team ever.
90+5' Perisic's cross into the box for Mandzukic was caught by Lloris.
90+4' Goal-kick France as Pogba holds off a Croatian attacker and lets the ball go out.
90+3' Griezmann was on a run with the ball, but he was brought down by Vrsaljko's sliding challenge. Mbappe took the free-kick, but Pogba missed a clear chance to score and tried to make contact with the air more than the ball.
90+2' Yellow Card for Vrsaljko (CRO)
90+2' Mbappe went on a counter from France once again. He passed out wide to Pogba. But Pogba couldn't beat his man in the box and Croatia regained possession.