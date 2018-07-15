App
Jul 15, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Highlights, FRA vs CRO: France crowned World Champions after a 4-2 victory

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jul 15, 11:22 PM (IST)

    Well, that's it for our coverage of this match, and for this wonderful, roller coaster ride that was the FIFA World Cup 2018, hosted by Russia. 

    We hope you enjoyed our coverage! Stay tuned for more football updates! 

  • Jul 15, 11:20 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 11:04 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 11:03 PM (IST)

    And the France players erupt in celebration, as they lift the trophy.

    France are Champions of the World!

  • Jul 15, 11:02 PM (IST)

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino is now going to present the trophy to France. 

  • Jul 15, 11:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 11:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 11:01 PM (IST)

    FIFA Golden Glove Award - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

  • Jul 15, 11:00 PM (IST)

    FIFA Fair Play Award - Spain

  • Jul 15, 11:00 PM (IST)

    And now, the French team are making their way on to the stage to receive their winners' medals. 

    The rain is falling down harder, it seems. 

  • Jul 15, 10:58 PM (IST)

    The Croatia team is now making their way onto the stage for their silver medals, just as the rain begins to fall on the pitch. 

    They've punched above their weight and really had an incredible run. What a team, what a performance! 

  • Jul 15, 10:56 PM (IST)

    The referees are being acknowledged for their wonderful service in the finals. 

  • Jul 15, 10:55 PM (IST)

    And the Golden Boot Award goes to Harry Kane of England, who is not present in the stadium, unfortunately. 

  • Jul 15, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Golden Ball, the best player of the tournament - Luka Modric

    ​And the Croatian president is in tears as she congratulates the mid-field maestro. 

  • Jul 15, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Young player of the tournament - Kylian Mbappe

  • Jul 15, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Russia's president Vladimiri Putin, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and France President Emmanuel Macron are on the stage for the presentation. 

  • Jul 15, 10:51 PM (IST)

    Phillip Lahm is now getting ready to pass on the World Cup trophy. He has placed it on the dais on the makeshift stage for the presentation.

  • Jul 15, 10:48 PM (IST)

    All the French players are looking up at the big screen in the stadium, as the highlights of the game are being played out. 

  • Jul 15, 10:44 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 10:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 10:39 PM (IST)

    The players and the coaches are now on the pitch, getting ready for the final presentation ceremony. 

  • Jul 15, 10:30 PM (IST)

    What a weirdly entertaining World Cup final this has been. Well, congratulations to France on winning the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

    And a round of applause for Croatia, for that wonderful run to the finals. For a moment, it really looked like we could have had a new World Cup winner. 

  • Jul 15, 10:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 10:26 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 10:25 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle for full-time. France are now Champions of the World. Deschamps makes history as only 3rd person to have won the World Cup as both, a player, and a manager. 

    Croatia, meanwhile, have to go home with heart-break, despite having gone further than any other Croatian team ever.

  • Jul 15, 10:23 PM (IST)

    90+5' Perisic's cross into the box for Mandzukic was caught by Lloris. 

  • Jul 15, 10:23 PM (IST)

    90+4'  Goal-kick France as Pogba holds off a Croatian attacker and lets the ball go out. 

  • Jul 15, 10:22 PM (IST)

    90+3' Griezmann was on  a run with the ball, but he was brought down by Vrsaljko's sliding challenge. Mbappe took the free-kick, but Pogba missed a clear chance to score and tried to make contact with the air more than the ball. 

  • Jul 15, 10:21 PM (IST)

    90+2' Yellow Card for Vrsaljko (CRO)

  • Jul 15, 10:20 PM (IST)

    90+2'  Mbappe went on a counter from France once again. He passed out wide to Pogba. But Pogba couldn't beat his man in the box and Croatia regained possession. 

