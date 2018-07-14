BEL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Belgium finish third with 2-0 win over England

Live now
Jul 14, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
84' Substitution for England - Dele Alli: In ; Loftus-Cheek: Out
82' GOAL! Hazard (BEL)
79' Substitution for Belgium - Dembele: In ; Tielemans: Out
78' Yellow Card for Maguire (ENG)
60' Substitution for Belgium - Mertens: In ; Lukaku: Out
52' Yellow Card for Stones (ENG)
HALF-TIME substitution for England - Rose: Out; Lingard: In
Sterling: Out; Rashford: In
40' Substitution for Belgium - Vermaelen: In; Chadli: Out
4' GOAL! Meunier (BEL)
Belgium 1-0 England
The Belgium players are now receiving their bronze medals, followed by their manager, Roberto Martinez, and the rest of the coaching staff.
The players from both teams are now thanking their fans, as we wait for the ceremony for the third place medal distribution.
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle, to bring this third place play-off to an end. Belgium will now go home with their best ever World Cup finish, 3rd place. England, on the other-hand, go home with the 4th place, their second best finish at the tournament.
90+3' Yellow Card for Witsel (BEL)
90+2' Hazard broke free again and passed out wide to De Bruyne who was at the edge of the England penalty area. But De Bruyne's cross to the far post was cleared out by an English defender.
90' Belgium calmly moving the ball around. England have neither the energy, nor the will left to actually try anything, at the moment, even as they recover possession.
3 minutes added on.
87' Again, Belgium quickly counter from England's slow, lumbering work with the possession. Hazard's cross is blocked, and England manage to escape again.
85' Another counter from Belgium led to Hazard almost setting up De Bruyne. But Stones got a well-timed tackle in to prevent De Bruyne from getting a chance.
84' Substitution for England - Dele Alli: In ; Loftus-Cheek: Out
82' De Bruyne involved once again. The play-maker's pass to Hazard completely negated the retreating English defence, and Hazard was left one-on-one against the keeper. The Belgium captain made no mistake in slotting the ball into the goal from the near post. Wonderful football from the Belgians.
82' GOAL! Hazard (BEL)
Belgium 2-0 England
80' SHOT! Brilliant counter by Belgium from the edge of their box to England's box. De Bruyne and Hazard casually connected to set up Meunier on the far side of the English Box. Meunier's shot on the volley was bang on target and curved beautifully. But Pickford dived and made the save.
79' Substitution for Belgium - Dembele: In ; Tielemans: Out
78' Yellow Card for Maguire (ENG)
76' WHAT A WASTE! Mertens was the beneficiary of a wonderful pass from De Bruyne. But the Belgian attacker's shot on goal was incredibly wide.
74' Another free-kick for England after WItsel fouled an English player. Maguire got his head to Trippier's delivery, but sent the ball wide again.
73' Lingard passed the ball into the box for Dier to head it in. But Dier's attempt goes out wide.
73' The free kick resulted in a corner for England, which led to another corner, and another!
72' Free-kick for England close to the Belgian box, after Rashford was fouled by Kompany. This could be promising for them.
70' ALMOST! Dier did everything right to break into the box with the ball after a one-two passing move, he even clipped the ball over Courtois, who was on the dive. It looked like the ball was definitely going in. But Alderweireld made a sliding save and kicked the ball out. Belgium escape, and England are still searching for a goal.
69' Meunier's cross into the English box was too heavy for De Bruyne to do anything.
68' It looks like Rashford was clipped on the head by Vermaelen, albeit accidentally. But the English youngster is now up and about.