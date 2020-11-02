172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|special-videos-trends|explained-is-it-a-good-idea-to-buy-gold-this-diwali-6055181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Is it a good idea to buy gold this Diwali?

Moneycontrol breaks down how gold prices fluctuate and what is the right time to invest in gold.

Moneycontrol News

The second wave of Coronavirus has led to fresh restrictions and lockdowns in many countries in Europe. This surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide has rattled equity markets in India and abroad, again.

Is it a good idea to buy gold this Diwali or investors should give it a miss? What are the different ways to invest in gold?

Moneycontrol breaks down how gold prices fluctuate and when is the time to invest in gold.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #diwali gold shopping #ETFs #gold bonds #gold investment 2020 #How to invest in gold #investment in gold

