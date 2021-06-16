Should Jeff Bezos buy the Mona Lisa and eat it? An online petition says yes

Thousands are now cheering one of the world's billionaires Jeff Bezos to not just buy the Mona Lisa, but also eat it.

An online petition posted by a user named Kate Powell, which now has over 6,800 signatories urges the Amazon mogul to "buy the Mona Lisa and eat it".

“Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel jeff bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen,” the petition reads.

This petition continues to grab the attention of many online, mainly due to the absurd nature of this request.

"Gobble da Lisa," comments one signatory, while another argued that it was necessary for the e-commerce mogul to pursue the action in order to 'save the world'.

The Mona Lisa, which is put up in the famous art museum the Louvre, is owned by the French Government.

