Shocking video shows leopard attacking biker and other people in Mysuru

A leopard was seen running through a residential neighbourhood of Mysuru (Image credit: @susantananda3/Twitter)

A shocking video of a leopard attacking people in Karnataka’s Mysuru has emerged online. Footage shared on social media by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the leopard running through a residential neighbourhood in Mysuru, mauling at least two people to the ground.

A crowd of spectators shrieking probably stressed the leopard out further, the forest service officer noted.

In the short clip, filmed from a rooftop, the leopard can be seen running onto the road and pouncing on a biker, who falls to the ground. It then runs into some nearby bushes before emerging again to attack an onlooker.

“Disturbing visuals from Mysore.The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the clip. “It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety,” he added.

News agency ANI also shared a video of the incident, reporting that it took place in Mysuru’s Kanaka Nagar.



#WATCH | Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department pic.twitter.com/yVBIcfOyxM — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022



The leopard was later tranquilised and safely captured by forest department officials. The video shows how it was put in a cage and transported away from the residential neighbourhood in a vehicle as a huge crowd of people gathered on the streets to witness the scene.

This is the latest in a series of human-animal conflicts that have grown in recent years, thanks in part to encroachment on leopard habitat.