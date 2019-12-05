Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature Exynos 990 and 108MP sensor, support 8K 30fps video recording

Samsung’s made some innovative upgrades in the camera department lately. The South Korean tech giant recently launched a 108MP camera sensor for smartphones, which is expected to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. A new report gives more details on the camera capabilities on the Galaxy S11 series rumoured to launch in February.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S11 would be capable of recording 8K videos. If true, it would be a significant upgrade over the Note 10 series, which shoots 4K at 60fps. The Galaxy S11 is said to support 8K video recording at 30fps, according to some APK findings in One UI 2.0 beta firmware.

The Galaxy S11’s camera is also codenamed as ‘Hubble’, which refers to the space telescope, giving hints about 5x optical telephoto capabilities. Previously, a code from One UI 2.0’s camera app revealed support for a 108MP sensor, which would have a 12,000 x 9,000 resolution.

The SamMobile report also reveals that Galaxy S11 would get powered by an Exynos 990 processor, which also supports 8K 30fps resolution. It is currently unknown if the camera capabilities would be exclusive to the Galaxy S11+, or will also be available on the Galaxy S11.

Recently leaked renders reveal that the Galaxy S11 would feature a curved screen between 6.63-6.7-inch with 120Hz refresh rate support. The L-shaped rear camera module would house five sensors, of which three sensors would be the regular cameras, whereas the fourth would be a 3D ToF sensor. Details about the fifth sensor are currently unknown.