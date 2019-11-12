App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11 series could get 108-megapixel sensor

The code from One UI 2.0’s camera app reveals support for a 108-megapixels sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has often strayed away from sensors with higher megapixel counts. Take, for example, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, where the company didn't opt for 48MP and 64MP sensors.

That tends to be the case because a higher megapixel count doesn’t guarantee a better overall camera performance. However, that’s about to change with the company’s new 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

The 108MP sensor is expected to make its way on to the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. And, while Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but the code from One UI 2.0’s camera app reveals support for a 108-megapixels sensor (12,000 x 9,000 pixels).

Close

The new development suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S11 series will feature the new Quad Bayer sensor. Some rumours indicate that Samsung could use a second-generation 108-megapixel sensor on the upcoming S11 series.

related news

Source: XDA Developers

The addition of a 108MP sensor on the new Galaxy S11 series should come as no surprise, given the sensor's success on Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. The Mi Note 10 series offers one of the best camera experiences of any smartphone, the Pro variant in particular. At the helm of the Mi Note 10 phones, Penta camera setup sits Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor, which captures excellent details.

Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor uses pixel binning to combine four pixels into one to output a final 27-megapixel shot and can also produce 12-megapixel stills. Samsung is also reportedly bringing the new S11 series in five variants and three display sizes. The code also reveals support for a 20:9 aspect ratio, which could also find its way on the upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphones.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

