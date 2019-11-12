Samsung Galaxy S11 series could get 108-megapixel sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has often strayed away from sensors with higher megapixel counts. Take, for example, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, where the company didn't opt for 48MP and 64MP sensors.

That tends to be the case because a higher megapixel count doesn’t guarantee a better overall camera performance. However, that’s about to change with the company’s new 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

The 108MP sensor is expected to make its way on to the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. And, while Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but the code from One UI 2.0’s camera app reveals support for a 108-megapixels sensor (12,000 x 9,000 pixels).

The new development suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S11 series will feature the new Quad Bayer sensor. Some rumours indicate that Samsung could use a second-generation 108-megapixel sensor on the upcoming S11 series.

The addition of a 108MP sensor on the new Galaxy S11 series should come as no surprise, given the sensor's success on Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. The Mi Note 10 series offers one of the best camera experiences of any smartphone, the Pro variant in particular. At the helm of the Mi Note 10 phones, Penta camera setup sits Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor, which captures excellent details.