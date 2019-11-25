Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e render images reveal camera and display details

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 series in February 2020. The Galaxy S11 series is expected to feature three new smartphones, namely Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus, and Galaxy S11e. Months before the launch, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e image renders have been uploaded on the internet.

Popular tipster OnLeaks has leaked the renders of both, the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e smartphones.

Starting with the Galaxy S11, the upcoming smartphone would have a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display. The hole would be positioned in the top-centre area of the screen. The bezels on the sides seem to remain the same. However, the top and bottom bezels have got slimmer than the Galaxy S10, as per the renders uploaded on 91Mobiles.

According to OnLeaks, the Galaxy S11’s curved screen would be between 6.63-6.7-inch. The volume and power buttons are located on the right edge. At the bottom edge, there’s a USB Type-C port with the speaker grille and mic on either side.

The rear panel will house an L-shaped camera module on a glass back. The Galaxy S11 will feature fine sensors on the back. Out of the five, three sensors would be the regular cameras, whereas the fourth would be a 3D ToF sensor. Details about the fifth sensor are currently unknown. The LED flash and laser autofocus are housed inside the camera module.

Samsung is reportedly going to launch the Galaxy S11 with a 108MP primary sensor. The smartphone could also feature up to 120Hz refresh rate display and support 8K video recording.

The tipster has also collaborated with PriceBaba for revealing the Galaxy S11e renders. Like the Galaxy S11, the affordable Galaxy S11e will also have a hole-punch display which curves on the sides. The display could be between 6.2-6.3-inches as per OnLeaks. Previously, another tipster revealed that the Galaxy S11e’s display would be between 6.2 and 6.4-inch

The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge, whereas the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille can be found on the bottom edge.

The rear panel of the Galaxy S11e would feature three sensors and an LED flash in the vertical camera array like the Galaxy M30s. One thing missing on the Galaxy S11e is the fingerprint scanner. While the tipster’s render images do not reveal anything, it could be possible that the Galaxy S11e could launch with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The currently available Galaxy S10e features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.