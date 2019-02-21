Samsung Galaxy S10e vs iPhone XR: Where do the two smartphones stand

Both the Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR feature the latest generation processors found in their more expensive counterparts.
Samsung may have just taken a page out of Apple’s playbook with the release of a third so-called budget version of the Galaxy S10; the Galaxy S10e.
The Galaxy S10e is priced in the same range as the iPhone XR and comes in as the budget Galaxy S10, much like the iPhone XR. Both the Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR feature the latest generation processors found in their more expensive counterparts.So let's take a look at how both phones stack up on the spec sheet.
|Category
|iPhone XR
|Galaxy S10e
|Chipset
|A12 Bionic
|Snapdragon 855
|Display
|6.1-inch HD (1,792 x 828) LCD
|5.8-inch Full HD+ (2,880 x 1,440) AMOLED
|OS
|iOS 12
|Android 9 Pie (One UI)
|RAM
|3GB
|6GB & 8GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB & 256GB
|128GB & 256GB (micro SD support up to 512GB)
|Battery Capacity
|2,942 mAh
|3,100 mAh
|Ports
|Lightning charging port
|USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Rear Cameras
|12MP (F/1.8, OIS, autofocus wide-angle
|12MP (variable F/1.5-2.4, OIS, autofocus) wide angle, 16MP (F/2.2, fixed focus) ultra wide
|Front Camera
|7MP (F/2.2)
|10MP (F/1.9, autofocus, 80 degrees)
|Biometrics
|Face ID unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Weight
|194g
|150g
|Price
|$750
|$750
Both the iPhone XR and S10e are designed to deliver high-end performance numbers. However, the Galaxy S10e does tend to have the edge over the iPhone XR in a few areas. The Dynamic AMOLED display on the S10e offers better picture quality and colour accuracy than the Retina LCD screen on the XR.
The Galaxy S10e also sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens with optical image stabilisation and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens as compared to the iPhone XR’s single 12-megapixel shooter.