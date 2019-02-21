App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs iPhone XR: Where do the two smartphones stand

Both the Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR feature the latest generation processors found in their more expensive counterparts.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Samsung may have just taken a page out of Apple’s playbook with the release of a third so-called budget version of the Galaxy S10; the Galaxy S10e.

The Galaxy S10e is priced in the same range as the iPhone XR and comes in as the budget Galaxy S10, much like the iPhone XR. Both the Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR feature the latest generation processors found in their more expensive counterparts.

So let's take a look at how both phones stack up on the spec sheet.
Category    iPhone XR Galaxy S10e
Chipset A12 Bionic Snapdragon 855
Display 6.1-inch HD (1,792 x 828) LCD 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2,880 x 1,440) AMOLED
OS iOS 12 Android 9 Pie (One UI)
RAM 3GB 6GB & 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB & 256GB 128GB & 256GB (micro SD support up to 512GB)
Battery Capacity 2,942 mAh 3,100 mAh
Ports Lightning charging port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack
Rear Cameras 12MP (F/1.8, OIS, autofocus wide-angle 12MP (variable F/1.5-2.4, OIS, autofocus) wide angle, 16MP (F/2.2, fixed focus) ultra wide
Front Camera 7MP (F/2.2) 10MP (F/1.9, autofocus, 80 degrees)
Biometrics Face ID unlock Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Weight 194g 150g
Price $750 $750

Both the iPhone XR and S10e are designed to deliver high-end performance numbers. However, the Galaxy S10e does tend to have the edge over the iPhone XR in a few areas. The Dynamic AMOLED display on the S10e offers better picture quality and colour accuracy than the Retina LCD screen on the XR.

The Galaxy S10e also sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens with optical image stabilisation and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens as compared to the iPhone XR’s single 12-megapixel shooter.

The headphone jack on the S10e is yet another area where Apple seems to be lacking which will compel you to go for either a bluetooth-earphone or an adapter cable.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #mobile #Samsung #smartphone #smartphones #Technology

