Samsung Galaxy M30 to be unveiled on Feb 27, a day ahead of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 launch



Time to get powered like never before!

Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD

Unveiling on 27th Feb.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV

— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung has confirmed launch date of its upcoming device in its budget-focussed M series – the Galaxy M30. The company made the announcement through its social networking channels with the hashtag #IM3XPOWERD.

According to the company, the Galaxy M30 is scheduled for launch on the February 27 - a day before the country's largest smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to release Redmi Note 7 on February 28.

Upon launch, Galaxy M30 will join Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in Samsung's famed Galaxy M series. To the uninitiated, the M series was recently launched by Samsung to take on Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Honor and Realme which offer smartphones with best-in-class specs at highly competitive prices.

The Galaxy M10 and M20 that went on sale in India earlier this month witnessed an unprecedented first-day sale record. The South Korean giant made a statement saying, “We are delighted by the unprecedented consumer response and thank people for their love and support."



The Galaxy M30 boasts a triple rear camera setup



The M30 features a Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-U display



The Galaxy M30 will be identical to the Galaxy M20 in many aspects



The M30 also features a fingerprint sensor at the back



The phone will be unveiled in India on February 27th, 2019



The M30 will launch exclusively on Amazon India



Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M30 will likely feature the same chip (Exynos 7904 SoC) and battery capacity (5000 mAh) as the M20. The phone will be available in two variants, including one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

While the Super AMOLED panel gives the M30 a massive advantage in the display area, it may still be lacking in other areas. With the spec sheet already out for Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7, the Galaxy M30 is going to have a tough time keeping up.