'I screwed up,' says Sam Bankman-Fried. Top 10 quotes from first public appearance since FTX collapse

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency platform FTX, made his first public appearance on Wednesday since the collapse of the cryptocurrency firm last month. He said he “didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone”. The 30-year-old lost his billionaire status overnight as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day. The fall in his fortune came after he announced that his crypto exchange was being bought by rival Binance. Binance later pulled out of the deal.

Sam Bankman-Fried was speaking at the Dealbook conference hosted by CNBC and The New York Times. He apologised for a "lot of mistakes" in the sudden collapse of FTX.