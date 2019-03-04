Remembering FW Stevens: The master architect who gave south Mumbai its peculiar old world charm

If there’s anything that lends the southern part of Bombay its peculiar charm, it is the splendid architecture that abounds that side of the island city. From the police headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the British era splendour reminisce of an opulent past and even to this day, scores of tourists land in the city of dreams to revel at the marvel of these structures.

But, did you know, the man behind most of the iconic structures, is architect Frederick William Stevens. He passed away on March 4 over a century ago (1900) and we take this opportunity to soak you in some trivia of the mastermind.

Master architect Frederick William Stevens built the CSMT, then known as Victoria terminus based on the concept of Victorian Italianate Gothic Revival architecture. It took him ten years to complete construction of the station, the longest duration taken for any building to see competition back in the days.

FW Stevens reportedly got Rs 16. 14 lakh ($22,000) as payment for his services.

He was born in Bath, England, in 1847. He started working as an engineer for the India Public Works Department in 1867. He spent a year in Pune, after which he was transferred to the office of Architect to the Government of India, in Bombay.

His masterpiece, Victoria Terminus, is touted to be the second most photographed building in India, coming next only to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

He also designed the BMC headquarters, Army Navy Building, Maharashtra Police headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank building, the Royal Alfred Sailor's Home, the head offices of the BB&CI Railway at Churchgate, the Post-Office Mews at Apollo Bunder, the Oriental Life Assurance Offices at the Flora Fountain.

After suffering from Malaria, he breathed his last in Bombay on March 3, 1900; he was buried in the Sewri cemetery.

He passed away when he was in his 50s and the construction of the Standard Chartered Bank building was underway. His son Charles completed the task.

FW Charles Stevens is also the brain behind South Bombay’s iconic Regal Cinema Hall.

In April 2017, his great grand-daughter Diana Robertson visited India and was given a tour of all the iconic structure built by him in Mumbai.