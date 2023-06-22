Remember Inspector Vivek from 'CID'? He's now working in Bengaluru as a…

Vivek Mashru aka 'Inspector Vivek from CID' is now a college professor in Bengaluru. (Image: @Samosaholic/Twitter and @vivekvmashru/Instagram)

From its intriguing cases to the camaraderie among the team members, the hit TV show “CID” left behind an ensemble of talented characters. From ACP Pradyumn’s iconic gestures to Daya’s “darwaaza tod do”, the show became meme fodder and a social media rage.

One such character from the show was Inspector Vivek, a staple in many episodes, recently went viral for a tweet from a user that revealed that the actor Vivek Mashru is now a college professor in Bengaluru.

“If you know him, your childhood was awesome,” tweeted a user with a photograph of Mashru. And 3.8 million views later, someone retweeted the picture saying: “He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding.”



He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding https://t.co/gut9qm3pHo — Monika Sharma (@hereformonika) June 21, 2023

A little digging in and truth was out soon. Mashru’s LinkedIn profile says he is “Director - Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) | CMR University (CMRU)”.

Prior to this stint, he has also worked for other schools and institutions and few years ago made the career transition from acting to management. He took several career breaks and even travelled from the time he began his career as an actor in 2002. He was also a marketing director at Indus Valley Schools.

Mashru, 39, even reacted to the viral Twitter post and wrote: “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.”



Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always. https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

Twitter users went wild after this revelation.

“I can't believe both he and the actress who plays dr tarika are not in the acting profession anymore. from tv actor to analyst to design prof what a journey! also a nice lesson that it's ok to change paths in life,” one user wrote.

And one user’s advice that you should all take. “Do yourself a favour and look up Vivek Mashru on LinkedIn. What a fascinating life!!!”

Mashru lists CID as a work experience writing about the iconic show: "C.I.D' was a prime time crime based show telecasted on Sony TV India. It is one of the longest-running Indian-Hindi tv shows in the world (~21 years). Conceived and produced by Fireworks Productions and directed by veteran directors. It consistently achieved high TRP and won numerous awards."