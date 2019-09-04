App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio enters the apartment security services space with Jio Gate

The app’s highlight feature would be allowing the user to use their smartphone as an intercom device.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Reliance will roll out its Jio Fiber services commercially on September 5. The company is also ready to jump into security management services with an upcoming launch of Jio Gate.

The Jio Gate app has been listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Jio Gate app would necessarily be useful for various gated community functions like managing entry and exit of visitors, daily staff and vehicles.

“JioGate offers innovative features to simplify daily chores and improve security standards around your gated community," reads the App Store description.

Close

With Jio Gate, the company aims at changing the way security management processes are handled to make premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments.

related news

The app’s highlight feature would be allowing the user to use their smartphone as an intercom device. This would enable the user to allow or deny the visitor to pass through, right from where the user is.

The app also features a ‘Panic Button’ which would send the live location to the security guard and the user’s family members. To activate, users need to tap and long-press the panic button.

Jio Gate would also be handy in the quick entry of visitors and guests. Users can set up a simple passcode, which the guests would need to enter. This would avoid any registration or filling any entry details at the gate.

The Jio Gate app has been listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is available for download.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:18 am

tags #reliance jio #security #smartphones #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.