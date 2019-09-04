Reliance Jio enters the apartment security services space with Jio Gate

The app’s highlight feature would be allowing the user to use their smartphone as an intercom device.
Reliance will roll out its Jio Fiber services commercially on September 5. The company is also ready to jump into security management services with an upcoming launch of Jio Gate.
The Jio Gate app has been listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Jio Gate app would necessarily be useful for various gated community functions like managing entry and exit of visitors, daily staff and vehicles.
“JioGate offers innovative features to simplify daily chores and improve security standards around your gated community," reads the App Store description.
With Jio Gate, the company aims at changing the way security management processes are handled to make premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments.
The app’s highlight feature would be allowing the user to use their smartphone as an intercom device. This would enable the user to allow or deny the visitor to pass through, right from where the user is.
The app also features a ‘Panic Button’ which would send the live location to the security guard and the user’s family members. To activate, users need to tap and long-press the panic button.
Jio Gate would also be handy in the quick entry of visitors and guests. Users can set up a simple passcode, which the guests would need to enter. This would avoid any registration or filling any entry details at the gate.
The Jio Gate app has been listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is available for download.Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments LtdGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.