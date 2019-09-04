Reliance Jio enters the apartment security services space with Jio Gate

Reliance will roll out its Jio Fiber services commercially on September 5. The company is also ready to jump into security management services with an upcoming launch of Jio Gate.

The Jio Gate app has been listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Jio Gate app would necessarily be useful for various gated community functions like managing entry and exit of visitors, daily staff and vehicles.

“JioGate offers innovative features to simplify daily chores and improve security standards around your gated community," reads the App Store description.

With Jio Gate, the company aims at changing the way security management processes are handled to make premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments.

The app’s highlight feature would be allowing the user to use their smartphone as an intercom device. This would enable the user to allow or deny the visitor to pass through, right from where the user is.

The app also features a ‘Panic Button’ which would send the live location to the security guard and the user’s family members. To activate, users need to tap and long-press the panic button.

Jio Gate would also be handy in the quick entry of visitors and guests. Users can set up a simple passcode, which the guests would need to enter. This would avoid any registration or filling any entry details at the gate.

