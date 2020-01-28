Jio's Got Talent: Reliance Jio, Snapchat open challenge for interesting 10-second videos

Social media has become an excellent platform for locating unique talent, and Reliance Jio and Snapchat are doing just that. Both the companies have teamed up to announce a “Jio's Got Talent”, a unique opportunity for Snapchat users to showcase their talents.

The challenge will require participants to record a 10-second video to highlight their unique skills. A Jio’s Got Talent filter will be introduced on the platform for the talent hunt. The new filter will allow users to make videos with different AR props, including hats, headphones, light rings, and mics through the Snapchat lens.

The new challenge is aimed at capturing some of the limelight hogged by TikTok and Instagram back to Snapchat.

Anyone interested in taking part can sign up for the competition. Both Reliance and Snapchat have insisted that participants will have to include Snapcode or username in the video caption. The 10-second long video also needs to be added to Snapchat’s “Our Story” so it can be viewed publicly. Both companies have also said that fake, misleading and inaccurate personal details will lead to disqualification and that content has to be original.

To participate in the talent hunt, you will need to have a Snapchat account. To open Jio’s Got Talent, you can click or scan the Snap ID and then unlock the new lens or filter to begin recording your 10-second video. Don’t forget to add Snap ID or username in the caption and upload the video to “Our Story”.

Being a part of the Jio’s Got Talent is free of cost. Reliance has announced a free trip to Thailand for two for the first prize winner, while the other two runner -ups will receive recharges from Reliance Jio. It’s worth noting that the challenge is already live, and participants have time till February 4 to upload their entries.

