172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|reliance-entertainment-may-explore-digital-release-option-for-sooryavanshi-83-if-covid-19-worsens-5742901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Entertainment may explore digital release option for Sooryavanshi, 83 if COVID-19 worsens

Earlier, Reliance Entertainment had announced that Akshay's cop drama will hit the theatres on Diwali, while 83 will release on Christmas this year.

Moneycontrol News

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, makers of Bollywood’s highly anticipated films Sooryavanshi and 83 are considering to release both on OTT platforms, if cinema halls fail to open in time.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar on August 22 said they are "inclined" to release their much-awaited films--Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 -- in cinemas, but if there is delay in the opening of theatres, they will opt for a digital release.

Reliance Entertainment is the co-distributor of Sooryavanshi and 83.

Close

Cinema halls across the country have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

related news

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kabir Khan’s 83 were the first two big films set to release in theatres after the first Unlock was implemented in June.

Earlier, Reliance Entertainment had announced that Akshay's cop drama will hit the theatres on Diwali, while 83 will release on Christmas this year.

"Just to reiterate we are 100 percent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further.

"If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD (TVOD is transactional video-on-demand) & SVOD (SVOD is subscription video-on-demand) routes, in consultation with our directors actors and partners," Sarkar wrote on Twitter in response to reports of the films making it to OTT.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while 83 was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer-starrer Simmba.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

While, 83, which chronicles India''s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

With inputs from PTI.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #83 #Coronavirius #Sooryavanshi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.