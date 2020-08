Reliance Entertainment may explore digital release option for Sooryavanshi, 83 if COVID-19 worsens

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, makers of Bollywood’s highly anticipated films Sooryavanshi and 83 are considering to release both on OTT platforms, if cinema halls fail to open in time.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar on August 22 said they are "inclined" to release their much-awaited films--Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 -- in cinemas, but if there is delay in the opening of theatres, they will opt for a digital release.

Reliance Entertainment is the co-distributor of Sooryavanshi and 83.

Cinema halls across the country have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kabir Khan’s 83 were the first two big films set to release in theatres after the first Unlock was implemented in June.

Earlier, Reliance Entertainment had announced that Akshay's cop drama will hit the theatres on Diwali, while 83 will release on Christmas this year.

"Just to reiterate we are 100 percent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further.



Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening , we will explore all options between theatrical, https://t.co/4XhTrn3CGQ

— Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) August 22, 2020

"If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD (TVOD is transactional video-on-demand) & SVOD (SVOD is subscription video-on-demand) routes, in consultation with our directors actors and partners," Sarkar wrote on Twitter in response to reports of the films making it to OTT.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while 83 was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer-starrer Simmba.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

While, 83, which chronicles India''s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

