Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

How does the Redmi Note 8 Pro fare against its predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note smartphone, the Note 8 Pro, is touted to be a '64MP quad-camera Beast'. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a bunch of upgrades and features, particularly the cameras. How does the Redmi Note 8 Pro fare against its predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro?

We compare the specifications of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro.
ParametersRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 7 Pro
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G762.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP
Front camera20MP f/2.013MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
OSAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivity options4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsGamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo WhiteNeptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White
Launch PriceRs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB (Rs 11,999 during Mi Sale), Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB 
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a significant upgrade over the Note 7 Pro. It comes with a bigger screen, a better battery, a gaming-focused processor and more cameras.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

