Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note smartphone, the Note 8 Pro, is touted to be a '64MP quad-camera Beast'. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a bunch of upgrades and features, particularly the cameras. How does the Redmi Note 8 Pro fare against its predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Parameters Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP Front camera 20MP f/2.0 13MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. OS Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White Launch Price Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB (Rs 11,999 during Mi Sale), Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB