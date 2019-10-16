Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

How does the Redmi Note 8 Pro fare against its predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro?
Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note smartphone, the Note 8 Pro, is touted to be a '64MP quad-camera Beast'. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a bunch of upgrades and features, particularly the cameras. How does the Redmi Note 8 Pro fare against its predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro?We compare the specifications of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro.
|Parameters
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76
|2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP
|Front camera
|20MP f/2.0
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB
|4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
|OS
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
|Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White
|Launch Price
|Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB (Rs 11,999 during Mi Sale), Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:46 pm