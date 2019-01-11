Razer reveals the next phase of its HyperSense haptic ecosystem at CES 2019

Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan founded Razer in 2005, turning his gaming hobby into a billion-dollar business.

Today, Razer is one of the leading companies in high-performance gaming hardware, software, and systems.

While gamers around the world have seen significant improvement in gaming graphics and hardware, innovations in gaming accessories have been few and far between. Razer is aiming at changing all of that with its HyperSense haptic ecosystem for PC gaming peripherals.

If there’s one thing that the mouse and keyboard gaming experience lack, it’s the feedback (that little rumble effect) you get on your console controllers during explosions, engine starts and gunshots.

The way HyperSense works is partly based on the positional audio, using surround sound data to give you a haptic response. As you play the game, you’ll get feedback, rumble and vibration, depending on what’s happening on-screen.

The mouse has a haptic motor in the palm, the chair possesses haptic feedback in its lower rear cushion, while another haptic motor is placed within the wrist rest of the keyboard. But HyperSense goes far-beyond the regular vibrations we’re so used to on controllers, haptic effects are more nuanced than the crude on/off rumble of old.

Razer has taken the haptics concept and applied it to every part of your PC gaming experience. Razer recently released the Nari Ultimate headset, which laid the foundation of its vision for HyperSense technology.

At CES 2019, Razer may haven’t yet revealed its endgame, but has indeed shown us the next step in its vision for HyperSense. Razer showcased its prototype displaying HyperSense technology in everything from a Razer mouse and keyboard to a gaming chair.

Razer’s HyperSense haptic ecosystem may not improve your gaming performance by miles, but it will undoubtedly give you a level of immersion, previously non-existent in PC gaming.