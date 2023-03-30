Ram Navami 2023 with Ola scooter: An impressed Bhavish Aggarwal shares video

Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video of a group of men dancing around an Ola scooter.

Ola cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday shared a video of a group of men dancing and singing to music played from an Ola electric scooter.

“Wow never imagined how much people will love the music and party mode on our scooter. So happy that it’s become part of our lives and brought happiness to so many,” Aggarwal tweeted.

The 19-second clip shows a group of young men wearing saffron stoles around their neck, standing next to an Ola scooter at night. Music is coming from the two-wheeler’s built-in speakers as the men dance and sing around the scooter.

“Jai Shree Ram. On the festival of Ram Navami, completing the decoration of Ram Utsava in the night... Love to have Ola to remove our stress and making us happy Jai Shree Ram,” a Twitter user named Krishna Khandelwal tweeted, tagging the accounts of Ola.



Last October, another video how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day when the lights went out during a garba event.

A Surat-based Twitter user’s video showed how the Ola S1 Pro’s built-in speakers came in handy when the lights went out. People at the garba event he was attending simply used the scooter’s speakers to belt out tunes and continued their dance.

“We will build a special Navratri mode before next year into MoveOS,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal in response to the clip.

In April 2022, Aggarwal broke out into a jig with colleague Slokarth Dash in a humorous bid to test the music feature in the new operating system for Ola electric scooters, MoveOS 2.0.

“Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature @slokarth,” Aggarwal had tweeted with a video of the duo dancing to a popular Punjabi track “Bijlee Bijlee”. The song selection was also on point as “bijlee” is Hindi for lightning or electricity and it fits perfectly with the Ola electric brand.