App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update to feature new weapons and a new Zombie Mode

The latest update also allows players to have different varieties of birds as companions.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

PUBG Mobile is introducing a new update with loads of new content for fans of the game. The most noticeable of the new changes coming to update 0.12.0 Beta are new weapons and a new Zombie mode. The latest update also allows players to have different varieties of birds as companions.

PUBG’s latest mobile update requires 1.8GB of storage space for Android and is still in beta but will soon be made available to all players.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest changes coming to PUBG Mobile –

Survive Till Dawn Improvements

related news

RPG 7 is a new rocket launcher coming to the game as a world spawn, equipped with a total of 6 rockets with iron sights. The update also brings a new Jungle Style magazine that houses 60 bullets that can be attached to assault rifles. Additionally, Flamethrowers deal more damage, while the M134 handling has been fine-tuned.

The update also brings a new crossbow with arrows that explode on impact, while new liquid nitrogen grenades freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed. A toxic gas in the night prevents players from going outside.

While zombies’ movements are now hampered by firearms and stun grenades, the new update also adds jumping zombies and zombie dogs, some of which can climb over walls or onto the roof.

Companions

Companions can now be levelled up by taking them into battle. Each of the total five levels unlocks more animations. Companions remain invisible to enemies, so as to not expose a player’s position.

New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night

This mode will have players fighting against zombies for one night with teams that survive till dawn declared as the winners.

Other Changes

The red dot aimer also comes in different shapes and can be changed to green, while the hip-fire crosshair has more colours to choose from. UAZ skins can also be showcased in the lobby and players can even spectate friends from their lobby or send enemies friend requests.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #gaming #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PM Modi Biopic Actor Vivek Oberoi Named in BJP's Star Campaigner List ...

Modi's Vote Bank is Flush with Trust, 63% Want Him to Return as PM

Amit Shah Filed False Affidavit, Should be Disqualified, Congress Tell ...

Unlike Advani, It's 'Self First, Country Last' for Modi, Shah, Says Ch ...

Similarity Between Kalank's Character Names and a Book Could be a Coi ...

Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King ...

Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to ...

Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

Oil prices edge lower on economic concerns, but geopolitics support

Take Five: Panic over? World markets themes for the week ahead

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.