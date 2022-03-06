English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Pro-Kremlin cartoon explains Russia-Ukraine war to kids, shows two friends falling out

    The video has since gone viral on social media. But, Kremlin has received severe backlash not only for the propaganda, but also for targeting children.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    The cartoon film starts with inseparable 'friends' Ukraine and Russia playing together in a sandbox and sat next to each other at school before Ukraine leaves to 'hang out by himself, representing its independence from the Soviet Union. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on YouTube)

    The cartoon film starts with inseparable 'friends' Ukraine and Russia playing together in a sandbox and sat next to each other at school before Ukraine leaves to 'hang out by himself, representing its independence from the Soviet Union. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on YouTube)


    The Russian state media has released a short cartoon film explaining to children the reason Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The three-minute video shows children wearing t-shirts that resemble the flags of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and the US before going on to explain the conflict.

    The cartoon, "How to explain to a child what the war in Donbas is and why Russia and Ukraine quarreled?"  was created by Russian state media. The opening caption reads: “Show this to your kids: a story of Vanya and Mykola.”

    It starts with inseparable 'friends' Ukraine and Russia playing together in a sandbox and sat next to each other at school before Ukraine leaves to 'hang out by himself', representing its independence from the Soviet Union.

    The cartoon film then depicts the moment Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with the US in 1991 - breaking their 'friendship' for good.


    It goes on to show the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic who became self-proclaimed breakaway states located in Ukraine, formed on 7 April 2014.


    The pro-Kremlin message says: "Ukraine began to oppress the Russian population so these two oblasts wanted to separate and become a part of Russia - but Ukraine disagreed and began to go to war with those territories".

    Close

    Related stories


    The cartoon film also says that the reason Putin went to war was because "Russia tried to stop the killing of people and resolve the issue peacefully".


    Meanwhile, the cartoon added 'The West doesn't listen because Ukraine is telling everyone that Russia wants to kill people. Our country always stands for peace and open conversation around any conflict'.


    The video has since gone viral on social media. But, Kremlin has received severe backlash not only for the propaganda, but also for targeting children.




    Putin has, on more than one occasion, accused Ukraine of being taken over by extremists after its pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovych, was removed from office in the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution.

    Prior to the invasion, Putin repeated his unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine wanted to exterminate Russian speakers in the east of the country. He said the West was "closing its eyes... to the genocide that four million people are suffering" - a reference to the mostly Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

    The conflict in eastern Ukraine has claimed more than 14,000 lives since it broke out in 2014 with casualties on both sides.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cartoon #Russia propaganda cartoon #Russia Ukraine Conflict
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 06:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.