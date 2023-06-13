Prabhu Deva becomes father for fourth time at the age of 50

Prabhu Deva was already a father to three boys and confirming the news of the birth of fourth child, he said he felt "very happy and very complete".

"Yes, it is true! I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very happy and very complete," Prabhu Deva told ETimes.

He added that he planned to spend as much time as he could with his family and no longer does the "running around".

"I have already cut down my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around. I am done with that. I want to spend more time with my family," he said.

Prabhu Deva got married for the second time to Himani, a physiotherapist based in Mumbai, in 2020. The director opted to keep his second marriage away from the media gaze and the couple have not been seen together at public events, often.

The director was earlier married to Ramlatha and got divorced in 2011. He had three boys from his first marriage, eldest of whom died of cancer in 2008, at the age of 13.

The news of Prabhu Deva becoming father for the fourth time comes a few weeks after Hollywood actor Al Pacino announced that he, too, was expecting his fourth child and his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Pacino is already a father to three children- 33-year-old Julie Marie with his former girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

