Paytm CEO says he's 'really bad at reading': 'Since class 12, I have only read two books'

Vijay Shekhar Sharma added that he wants to get better at reading.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently revealed that he isn't quite fond of reading. Taking to Twitter, he shared that till Class 12, he had read only two books.

"I am really bad at reading books," he wrote. "I just completed my 45th and only book I have read a few chapters of is: Psychology of Money. In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books: Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut."

Sharma added that he wants to get better at reading so that he can read and enjoy more books. But he also revealed that when it came to academic books, the Paytm CEO loved reading even when it came to his sister's BA and MA books which were unrelated to the subjects he followed.

This also made Vijay Shekhar Sharma question whether it was the language barrier that kept him from feeling good about reading. "Could it be because of language comfort? My first subject book in English was in engineering college," he said.



I am really bad at reading books. I just completed my 45th and only book I have read few chapters of is : Psychology of Money.

In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books : Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut.

I wish, I get better & read these awesome books.… https://t.co/zqDj16IYLp

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 11, 2023

The Paytm boss's tweet was in response to a listicle of "10 Must Read Books Before You Turn 45".

Responding to his tweet, several Twitter users empathised with him and suggested he read books in whichever language he is comfortable in.

"Read in Hindi then. Most popular books are available in Hindi," Devina Mehra (@devinamehra). "In fact, if you search for best sellers in Hindi on any of the online platforms the bulk of the top 20-30 are all translations."

"What worked for me was figuring out what I am naturally curious about (startup stories) and focussing just on that genre. Read what you love, until you love to read," another Twitter user Abhiroop Medhekar (@abhiroopm) said.