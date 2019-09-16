Passengers left for answers after IndiGo's Delhi to Istanbul flight lands without luggage

IndiGo airline has been in the news for its service issues in the past. And now, in another incident, the airline has drawn ire of the customers by reportedly not loading the luggage bags of all passengers for an international flight to Istanbul.

The IndiGo flight, 6E 11 to Istanbul took-off from Delhi on September 15 without loading any passenger luggage. Upon landing, the passengers were informed about the ‘operational issue’ via a letter handed over to them by the ground staff at Istanbul airport.

Fehmi Mohammed, who was onboard the Istanbul flight, waited for nearly 25 minutes after landing for his luggage. Speaking to Moneycontrol, Mohammed stated that not a single passenger’s luggage came through the belt.

"We waited for nearly 25 minutes till an on-ground staff came and handed us a letter informing the issue," he said.

The letter only mentioned an ‘operational issue’ that led to the airline not loading any passenger luggage.

Mohammed further stated that none of the available ground staff could explain the situation as they couldn’t speak English. He then reached out to the airline’s office where he was informed that the luggage would be brought in via the next available flight.



@IndiGo6E all Passengers from New Del-IST 6E11 whose baggage didn't arrive were (unintentionally) being served these Beef salami sandwiches as refreshments, without any information of its contents (which are in written in Turkish) pic.twitter.com/wn1ZLIodkg

— Fehmi Mohammed (@fm2112) September 16, 2019

The ground staff also offered beef salami sandwiches to the passengers without informing about the contents.

Another furious passenger complained about his father missing daily medication that was packed in the luggage.