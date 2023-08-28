Pakistani student says Earth is stationary & the sun, moon revolve around it. Viral video

In a world where scientific knowledge is considered an essential cornerstone of education, a video featuring a Pakistani man expressing his bizarre theories about the Earth's movement has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, now viral, shows a man engaging in a conversation with a reporter, offering perspectives that challenge the very laws of science we've come to accept.

In the video, uploaded by user 'Krishna' on the digital platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), the man's astounding claims have left viewers both amused and bewildered. Traditionally, we learned that Earth orbits the sun in a west-to-east anticlockwise direction, causing the rotation that heralds day and night across different parts of the globe. However, this man has upended this foundational concept.

When confronted with the age-old debate of whether the Earth is flat or round, the man boldly asserts that it's neither. According to him, Earth is stationary, immobile in one fixed position, and devoid of any rotational or revolutionary movement.

His ideas extend further to celestial phenomena. He posits that not only does the moon revolve around Earth, but also the sun. He attributes the alternation of day and night, as well as shifts in weather patterns, to this theory.

The reporter ends the segment hilariously saying, “See this is what the students of Madrasa are saying, that even Einstein couldn’t tell us.”

Watch the video:



I burned my Science books after hearing this upcoming madrasa scientist from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/y3CJFmvNmF — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2023

The video, with over a staggering 5,71,000 views and counting, has triggered a flurry of reactions from the online community. One user humorously remarked, "Sent this to my science teacher and now he’s not responding back, kahi heart failure na hua ho (may be he had a heart attack)". Another commented, "Most intelligent student from section C."

Days ago, another such video went viral from Pakistan when a man used topical humour to criticise the lack of infrastructure in the country. Asked to comment on India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission’s success, the man replied by saying Pakistanis are already living on the moon – “Vo toh paise laga keg aye hain na, hum toh already chaand pe reh rahe hain (They spent money on going there, we are already living on the moon),” he quipped.

When the puzzled interviewer, a YouTuber, asked him to elaborate further on this strange claim, the Pakistani man said: “Does the moon have water? No – and we also don’t have water,” he explained.

“Does the moon have gas? No. Neither do we,” he continued as those around him, including his interviewer, chuckled in amusement. Finally, he concluded by saying the moon does not have electricity, and neither do the people of Pakistan. He pointed to the area behind him as an example, which did indeed seem to be experiencing a power cut.