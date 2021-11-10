MARKET NEWS

Anand Mahindra says felt "undeserving" of Padma award, explains why

Padma awards 2020: Thanking people for the congratulatory messages, Anand Mahindra had credited his employees for his Padma Bhushan.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Anand Mahindra with conferred with the Padma Bhushan. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @rashtrapatibhvn)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who received the Padma Bhushan on Monday, said he felt “undeserving” of the civilian honour.
Mahindra, 66, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for the year 2020 in the category of trade and industry.
“This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks,” Mahindra posted on Twitter, quote-tweeting President Ram Nath Kovind’s tweet on environmentalist Tulasi Gowda, being presented with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

This time, several unsung heroes from underprivileged backgrounds, such as Tulasi Gowda and orange seller Harekala Hajabba, have been honoured with the Padma awards.

Hajabba used his savings from this orange-selling business and built a school for children from underprivileged families in his village in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district.

Thanking people for the congratulatory messages, Mahindra had credited his employees for the honour he received. “I stand on the shoulders of all Mahindraites,” he had tweeted.

The Padma awards are given in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
