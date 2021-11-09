MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Harekala Hajabba, orange seller from Karnataka, honoured with Padma Shri

Harekala Hajabba was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Padma awards: Harekala Hajabba was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work

Padma awards: Harekala Hajabba was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work


An orange seller from Karnataka was among those who received Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Using his savings from this orange-selling business, Harekala Hajabba built a school for children from underprivileged families in his village in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district.

“I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated,” he told news agency ANI.

Today, the school has 175 students upto Class 10.

He was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work.

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Harekala Hajabba for Social Work. An orange vendor in Mangalore, Karnataka, he saved money from his vendor business to build a school in his village,” President Kovind tweeted.

Hajabba took to selling fruits as he was not able to afford an education for himself. So what motivated him to set up a school? One day, when he was selling oranges, a few foreign tourists asked him the price of the fruit in English. The man couldn’t understand their question. This is when he decided to set up a school for children from families like his, using his savings.

Close

Related stories

Hundreds of people praised Hajabba for his initiative.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman posted a Twitter thread of Hajabba’s journey.

 

BJP MP from Karnataka, PC Mohan, said the fruit seller is now hoping to upgrade the primary school to a pre-university college.

“#Hajabba built a Primary School in his village. He now dreams of upgrading the school into a full-fledged PU college. Hajabba is a hero,” he said on Twitter.

Among others who received Padma Shri on Monday was Tulasi Gowda, better known as the “Encyclopedia of Forest”. Born into a Halakki tribal family in a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, Tulasi Gowda has planted over 30,000 saplings in her lifetime.

Both Hajabba and Gowda walked barefoot to receive the honour at the iconic Durbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

There were two Padma awards ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021 held in the morning and evening. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021.

The Padma awards are given in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Harekala Hajabba #Padma awards #Padma Shri
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.