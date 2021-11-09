Harekala Hajabba, orange seller from Karnataka, honoured with Padma Shri

Padma awards: Harekala Hajabba was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work

An orange seller from Karnataka was among those who received Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Using his savings from this orange-selling business, Harekala Hajabba built a school for children from underprivileged families in his village in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district.

“I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated,” he told news agency ANI.

Today, the school has 175 students upto Class 10.

He was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work.



President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Harekala Hajabba for Social Work. An orange vendor in Mangalore, Karnataka, he saved money from his vendor business to build a school in his village. pic.twitter.com/fPrmq0VMQv

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Harekala Hajabba for Social Work. An orange vendor in Mangalore, Karnataka, he saved money from his vendor business to build a school in his village,” President Kovind tweeted.

Hajabba took to selling fruits as he was not able to afford an education for himself. So what motivated him to set up a school? One day, when he was selling oranges, a few foreign tourists asked him the price of the fruit in English. The man couldn’t understand their question. This is when he decided to set up a school for children from families like his, using his savings.

Hundreds of people praised Hajabba for his initiative.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman posted a Twitter thread of Hajabba’s journey.



A thread on the incredible

Harekala Hajabba -

Unable to afford an education because of poverty, Hajabba took to selling oranges in Harekala around 25 kms from Mangaluru.

One fine day, when some tourists asked about the price of oranges in English, he couldn’t understand a word pic.twitter.com/5uDTsicg7E March 20, 2021



BJP MP from Karnataka, PC Mohan, said the fruit seller is now hoping to upgrade the primary school to a pre-university college.



#HarekalaHajabba , an orange vendor from #Mangaluru, devoted his entire life to educating thousands of underprivileged children.#Hajabba built a Primary School in his village. He now dreams of upgrading the school into a full-fledged PU college.

Hajabba is a hero.#Padmashri pic.twitter.com/9gnMD4TO5q — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) November 8, 2021

“#Hajabba built a Primary School in his village. He now dreams of upgrading the school into a full-fledged PU college. Hajabba is a hero,” he said on Twitter.

Among others who received Padma Shri on Monday was Tulasi Gowda, better known as the “Encyclopedia of Forest”. Born into a Halakki tribal family in a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, Tulasi Gowda has planted over 30,000 saplings in her lifetime.

Both Hajabba and Gowda walked barefoot to receive the honour at the iconic Durbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

There were two Padma awards ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021 held in the morning and evening. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021.