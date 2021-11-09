Tulasi Gowda, who went barefoot to receive Padma award, wins hearts

Padma awards 2020: Tulasi Gowda received the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @rashtrapatibhvn)

Tulasi Gowda, better known as the “Encyclopedia of Forest” was on Monday presented with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Ram Nath Kovind. She is among the 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.Born into a Halakki tribal family in a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, Tulasi Gowda has planted over 30,000 saplings in her lifetime.

Gowda, 72, received the award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot and received huge praise on social media for her simplicity. She walked barefoot in the historic Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, stopped briefly to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before going to receive the award from the President.



President Kovind tweeted, “President Ram Nath Kovind confers the Padma Shri on the social worker Tulsi Gowda, who is famous as the Encyclopedia of Forest due to her vast knowledge of diverse species of plants & herbs.”

Tulasi Gowda joined the Karnataka Forest Department as a volunteer. Noticing her dedication and commitment to protecting the environment, the government offered her a permanent job as a member.

She continues to nurture plants and share her knowledge with younger people, thus carrying forward the message of protecting the environment.

The Padma awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.