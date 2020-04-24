OnePlus 8 Pro users report display issues, company says fix coming soon

The OnePlus 8 series was recently unveiled across the globe. While Indian customers continue to wait for the devices, those in Europe who received the first few units have reported a couple of issues with the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro on OnePlus’ Community forum.

According to posts on the forum, a green tint appears on the screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz and brightness is lowered. Users claim visibility of these issues change depending on display settings like refresh rate and resolution.

Some owners claimed that the issue can be fixed by turning on the DC Dimming feature. However, turning on DC Dimming results in a “black crush” side effect in which darker areas of an image lose details and result in splotchy patterns. This side effect can completely ruin the viewing experience.

Android Police also reported the issue to OnePlus and were informed that a fix would be coming soon through an OTA update. “OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.”

The display was one of the standout features of the OnePlus 8 Pro with its high resolution and refresh rate. As of now, no issues have been reported with the 90Hz AMOLED panel on the OnePlus 8.