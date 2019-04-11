OnePlus 6T price drops on Amazon India ahead of OnePlus 7 launch talk

While big brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo have already introduced new flagship handsets in 2019, one smartphone player is yet to reveal its hand. The OnePlus 7 is just about the most talked about phone in the news.

OnePlus usually tends to unveil its flagship handsets in April or May every year. And with that date fast approaching, leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 7 have already begun flooding the Internet. Even videos of the alleged OnePlus 7 have surfaced on the Internet. Today, these rumours have only been cemented by the recent price cuts on the OnePlus 6T handset.

India might be late with the price-drop, but you can’t stop the investable.

The price of the OnePlus 6T has dropped for the first time on Amazon India from Rs 37,999 to Rs 34,499. That’s a Rs 3,500 on the OnePlus 6T which features 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 1,500 discount on HDFC credit and debit cards.

The OnePlus 6T was one of the best-selling phones in 2018, featuring top-of-the-line specs at a more-than-reasonable price. Unlike Samsung, Huawei and Apple who offer multiple variants of their flagship devices with multiple comprises in functionality, OnePlus has remained true to its original strategy by offering one no-compromise device in multiple storage and RAM variants.

The entry-level OnePlus 6T features a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The handset also features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor on the 6T feature an f/1.7 aperture. The OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The OnePlus 6T is an impressive handset, undoubtedly one of the best 2018 had to offer. And, unlike its competitors, the OxygenOS skin on Android Pie is pretty solid. But a price drop is a sign of better things to come, most likely in the form of the OnePlus 7. And, while the pricing of 2019 flagship handsets has been soaring above usual expectations, OnePlus prides itself on being a flagship killer, which makes it more sensible to wait for the OnePlus 7.