Nun tried to snatch knife from man as he stabbed priest in France

Police officers stand guard outside Saint-Pierre d'Arene church following the attack of a priest.

A nun has been praised for her bravery in trying to disarm a knifeman who attacked a priest in France. The unprovoked attack took place in a church in Nice on Sunday morning. According to news agency Reuters, Conservative lawmaker Eric Ciotti, who represents the region, said on his Twitter account that the priest named as Father Christophe had been stabbed several times in the Saint-Pierre d'Arene church.

He said that a nun, named Sister Marie-Claude, had been hurt in the arm as she snatched the knife from the attacker. "Extraordinary courage from Sister Marie-Claude who intervened as the attacker continuer to stab Father Christophe," Ciotti said. Sister Marie-Claude was injured in her forearm as she tried to stop the attack.

The attacker apparently shouted “we have to kill Macron” several times as he attacked the priest. The attack occurred as France voted in the second round of presidential elections, which French President Emmanuel Macron won on Sunday, defeating his rival Marine Le Pen.



A l’Eglise Saint Pierre d’Arene avec le @prefet06, suite à l’agression d’un pretre et d’un paroissien. Il s’agirait d’un desequilibre qui a ete interpelle par la @PoliceNat06 et la @PMdeNice. pic.twitter.com/WzlxIRMmMe

— Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) April 24, 2022

The man – a 31-year-old Frenchman -- was brought under control by police and arrested. Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said in a separate Twitter message that he was mentally unstable and had no history of similar attacks or criminal record.

France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the attacker had been arrested. He said that Father Christophe’s injuries were not life-threatening.

There was no terror motive suspected in the attack. The attacker had been under psychiatric evaluation and had had several stays in the Sainte- Marie psychiatric hospital in Nice.





