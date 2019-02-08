Nokia 9 PureView flagship phone with five rear cameras may launch at MWC 2019

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone has been making headlines in the build-up to the Mobile World Congress. Nokia’s latest flagship, previously scheduled to launch in 2018, will likely debut during the MWC 2019, with Nokia’s considerably large booth at the event being the primary indicator. Rumours of the new flagship have recently flooded the Internet.

Amidst the sea of speculation; rumours of a penta-camera setup have gained considerable strength. The five-camera setup at the back, if implemented on the new Nokia flagship will be nothing short of ground-breaking.

Official press renders shared by 91Mobiles displayed five lenses on the rear along with a flash and an autofocus module. Other than Zeiss branding on the camera lenses, not much is known about the penta-camera setup.

The setup may allow users to snap five shots simultaneously from each of the rear camera sensors. The penta-camera set up on the new Nokia 9 PureView flagship could easily be one of the most innovative implementations of rear camera setups.

A video released by MySmartPrice in January 2019 provided an in-depth look on what to expect in Nokia’s latest flagship.

The five cameras will be capable of capturing ten times more light than other flagships, possibly providing better HDR photos. The new rear camera setup is also rumoured to provide incredible depth of field control.

The PureView smartphone will feature an edge-to-edge display with a 5.99-inch 2K HDR screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Nokia’s latest flagship will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is a big let-down; since most 2019 flagship phones will house Qualcomm’s latest 855 chip.

On the other hand, since the release of the 855 chip, prices of the Snapdragon 845 would have likely dropped, bringing down the total production cost of the phone. Which translates to “affordable flagship”.

The Nokia PureView smartphone is also rumoured to feature Qi Wireless charging and unlimited storage for Google Photos.

HMD Global might just put an end to all the speculation surrounding the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.