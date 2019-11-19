New Honor V30 series leak reveals rectangular quad-camera setup

The Honor View 20 or V20 was the first smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a punch-hole notch. It was also the first to offer flagship 7nm chipset at a top mid-tier price, like the OnePlus 6T at the time. So, we are excited to see what Honor has in store for the upcoming V30.

While rumours about the device keep popping up, the Huawei sub-brand recently confirmed that the Honor V30 series would be arriving on November 26 in China. The phone will debut in both 5G and LTE versions. Ahead of the phone’s official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand is already accepting pre-registrations for the V30. Chinese audiences can pre-order the phone on Vmall online store, Jindong Mall and Tmall.

The Honor V30 was recently revealed by a popular Weibo leakster, showing off the possible back panel of the device. The picture displays a unique rectangular camera setup on the back, similar to the Galaxy M30s. The image reveals four cameras and an LED flash housed within that camera module.

We expect the four cameras to be a wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and depth sensor. A previous teaser video gave us a quick glimpse on the V30’s front panel, revealing a flat display with an oval-shaped punch-hole camera cutout. We expect the V30 to make the upgrade to an OLED screen as opposed to the LCD panel on last generation’s V20.