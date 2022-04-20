English
    Netflix to release 'He's Expecting' days after Apple rolled out 'pregnant man' emoji

    Netflix share price fell by 25 per cent and it lost 2 lakh subscribers this quarter. Some Twitter users said that it is bound to lose more subscribers if it continues to produce content like 'He's Expecting'.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 20, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Poster for Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama 'He's Expecting'.

    Poster for Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama 'He's Expecting'.


    "When a successful ad executive who's got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he's forced to confront social inequities he's never considered before."

    That's how Netflix described it's upcoming Japanese comedy-drama He's Expecting set to release on Thursday, April 21.

    Starring Japanese actors Takumi Saitoh and Aki Seto in leading roles, the new series puts the spotlight on the transgender and gender neutral community as the lead character Kentaro Hiyama finds himself unexpectedly with child while his partner Aki never planned on having children herself.

    The release of He's Expecting comes days after Apple rolled out its 'pregnant man' emoji along with 34 other gender neutral emoticons to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

    The move was not appreciated by several users who slammed the tech company for its "wokeness".

    Netflix's Japanese drama too was met with a lot of backlash and some intrigue.



    Some Twitter users also said that Netflix is bound to lose more subscribers if it continues to produce content like this.


    On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that it suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its share prices to plunge 25 per cent. The company’s customer base fell by 2,00,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report.



