Netflix to release 'He's Expecting' days after Apple rolled out 'pregnant man' emoji

Poster for Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama 'He's Expecting'.

"When a successful ad executive who's got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he's forced to confront social inequities he's never considered before."

That's how Netflix described it's upcoming Japanese comedy-drama He's Expecting set to release on Thursday, April 21.

Starring Japanese actors Takumi Saitoh and Aki Seto in leading roles, the new series puts the spotlight on the transgender and gender neutral community as the lead character Kentaro Hiyama finds himself unexpectedly with child while his partner Aki never planned on having children herself.

The release of He's Expecting comes days after Apple rolled out its 'pregnant man' emoji along with 34 other gender neutral emoticons to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

The move was not appreciated by several users who slammed the tech company for its "wokeness".

Netflix's Japanese drama too was met with a lot of backlash and some intrigue.



Netflix.. He's expecting.. Hmmmm sure he is

What a crock of shite! pic.twitter.com/EO6imIN8bD April 20, 2022





Netflix ‘He’s Expecting....’ .... a visit from the local mental health professional....

— Minister For The Oblivious (@MinisterFTO) April 20, 2022

Some Twitter users also said that Netflix is bound to lose more subscribers if it continues to produce content like this.



@netflix if you keep producing crap like he’s expecting, expect more cancelations — Troy Coolo (@CooloTroy) April 19, 2022





Lol $nflx -26% and they still wanna highlight movies like this “he’s expecting”. When will these woke companies realize pandering to the .1% is a bad business move? Most of us are pretty normal people who just want to see normal stuff? Maybe try that @netflix @BillAckman pic.twitter.com/eHn7J7aJ6e — Bull (@amazonholder1) April 20, 2022

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that it suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its share prices to plunge 25 per cent. The company’s customer base fell by 2,00,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report.





