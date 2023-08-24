69th National Film Awards: Who won what, check full list here

Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Thursday won the National Award for Best Feature Film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I). The National Awards for 2023 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for the Marathi film Godavari". Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for Mimi and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt Award for best film on national integration. The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film RRR.

Ahead of the announcement, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur congratulated the winners. “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category," he told the media. "My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest filmmaker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”

The jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian film industry.

For the full list of award winners, click here.

Read more: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share Best Actress award, Allu Arjun wins big for 'Pushpa'