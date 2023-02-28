Narayana Murthy reacts to AI vs humans debate. Says machines can't compete with...

Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy recently made a comment on the fears of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human beings at workplaces. He said that AI will give humans the space and time to think more creatively and productively, as an "assistive" tool.

The Infosys co-founder added that AI has made life more comfortable and human beings will never let technology replace them, Hindustan Times reported. He said that humans “have the power of the mind” which no machine can compete with and that the human mind is one step ahead of technology and is capable of becoming its "master".

Concerns related to AI sparked this year after the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT which was followed by other AI chatbots such as Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard. There were also reports of companies replacing employees with AI chatbots.

Narayana Murthy also reminded people of initial apprehensions when computers and smartphones were invented. “Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened,” he said stressing how human beings will feel that there is not enough time and will never be satisfied even after being assisted by AI.

Reacting to the same topic, a top TCS official had stated that generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs.

Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country’s largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies.

"It (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Lakkad said in an interview with news agency PTI recently.

The context for a job to be executed will be industry and customer-centric, which will continue to come from the human who is being assisted in tasks by such a co-worker, Lakkad explained.

