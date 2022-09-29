'My father will be king, better watch out,' Prince George warns classmate

As per a royal author, Prince George has been told he will one day be king.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently warned his classmate that his father is the future king and that he better watch out, Daily Mail reported citing royal author Katie Nicholl.

As per her book The New Royals, Nicholl claimed that Prince George has been told he will one day be king. "George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'," she wrote.

Nicholl added that both Prince William and Kate Middleton have been trying not to weigh him down with too much responsibilities too soon. Siblings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being raised with an understanding of the monarchy and a sense of duty, she wrote.

"They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," Nicholls wrote in her book.

Last year, another royal author Robert Lacey in his new chapter of his updated book Battle of Brothers said that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to broach the subject of George's future role at a "controlled moment of their choice".

Lacey claimed that the couple had told Prince George about his future role as the King around the time he turned seven.

"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal "service and duty" would particularly involve," Lacey wrote in his book.