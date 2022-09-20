‘You need to bow’: Princess Charlotte instructs Prince George at Queen’s funeral | Watch

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Princess Charlotte, 7, stepped in to guide her older brother on proper royal protocol at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Queen’s great-grandchildren attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, then walked the Queen’s procession with their parents, Prince William and Kate. Their younger brother, four-year-old Louis, was not in attendance, reports the Independent.



Prince George and Princess Charlotte chatting to each other pic.twitter.com/VeeVqToZVL

— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 19, 2022

The siblings were spotted having a conversation outside Wellington Arch as they waited for the Queen’s coffin to pass by. “You need to bow,” Charlotte was seen instructing George in a widely-shared video. The young prince complied – bowing his head as the coffin passed by.

The sweet exchange struck a chord with viewers. “Kids can add levity to the most solemn of moments,” one Twitter user commented. “I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together,” another remarked.

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, dressed in ceremonial military uniform, followed the solemn processions in London, alongside his three siblings.

They were accompanied by Charles's eldest son Prince William, William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, and other senior royals.

William's two eldest children, George, aged nine, and Charlotte, aged seven, also walked behind the coffin in Westminster Abbey.

(With inputs from AFP)