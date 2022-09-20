English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘You need to bow’: Princess Charlotte instructs Prince George at Queen’s funeral | Watch

    The Queen’s great-grandchildren attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
    Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

    Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II


    Britain’s Princess Charlotte, 7, stepped in to guide her older brother on proper royal protocol at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

    The Queen’s great-grandchildren attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, then walked the Queen’s procession with their parents, Prince William and Kate. Their younger brother, four-year-old Louis, was not in attendance, reports the Independent.

    The siblings were spotted having a conversation outside Wellington Arch as they waited for the Queen’s coffin to pass by. “You need to bow,” Charlotte was seen instructing George in a widely-shared video. The young prince complied – bowing his head as the coffin passed by.

    The sweet exchange struck a chord with viewers. “Kids can add levity to the most solemn of moments,” one Twitter user commented. “I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together,” another remarked.

    Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

    Close

    Related stories

    Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, dressed in ceremonial military uniform, followed the solemn processions in London, alongside his three siblings.

    They were accompanied by Charles's eldest son Prince William, William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, and other senior royals.

    William's two eldest children, George, aged nine, and Charlotte, aged seven, also walked behind the coffin in Westminster Abbey.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #prince george #Princess Charlotte #Queen Elizabeth II
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 08:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.