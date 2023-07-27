Maharashtra bus seen running with detached roof, gets slammed on Twitter. Video

It was revealed neither the passengers nor the bus crew knew about the detached rooftop until those travelling on the same road informed them. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @GreaterMumbai).

A bus in Maharashtra was recently caught on camera, running despite its roof detached and fluttering. The incident took place in the Gadchiroli district of the state and the video of the bus moving on the road, which was shared on Twitter, caught the attention of many.

"Shocking! Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp. (MSRTC) bus runs with a broken roof!," the caption of the video, shared by a handle named Voice of Mumbai, said.

The video saw many responses, some of whom criticised the authorities for poor maintenance of the buses in the state.

"First the driver and conductor for with the last depot manager should be sacked. Were they not aware of major accident to others with such condition of bus. Or if it's sudden then stop the bus and ask for new bus to take passengers," one user wrote.

"Pathetic to see the condition of state transport... Not sure if these are audited on a regular basis... Also whom to blame, the maintenance team, transport department or the driver who accepted to run it....," another user wrote.

Later, it was revealed neither the passengers nor the bus crew knew about the detached rooftop until those travelling on the same road informed them.

The crew then requested them to record a video to show the condition of the bus. An officer part of the mechanical engineering team at Gadchiroli was later suspended.