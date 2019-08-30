App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto One Action with triple camera and stock Android goes live on Flipkart

The handset is currently available on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 13,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motorola One Action
Motorola One Action

The recently announced Moto One Action has just gone on sale in Indian markets. The One Action is one of the most affordable Android One smartphones to launch in 2019. The handset is currently available on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 13,999. Flipkart is offering 5-percent cashback and No Cost EMI payment option if you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The Moto One Action is only offered in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The Moto One Action runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is an excellent phone for users who demand a stock Android experience. With the One Action, users will get early access to security and software updates, including software without additional bloatware slowing the phone or cluttering your OS.

The device runs on the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 mobile platform coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The phone packs a 3,500 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) IPS panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The CinemaVision display features a 435 ppi pixel density and an 81.52-percent screen-to-body ratio. The best part about the screen is that it features a unique cinema-wide viewing experience.

For optics, the Moto One Action gets a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture lens. The punch-hole notch on the front of the device houses a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the One Action include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G dual-SIM VoLTE support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the fingerprint reader is located on the back of the phone.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Android #smartphones

