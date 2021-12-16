MARKET NEWS

Minecraft crosses 1 trillion views on YouTube

Minecraft, one of the the most popular video games ever, was developed by the Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Minecraft crossed a trillion views on YouTube.(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Minecraft)

Minecraft, the extremely popular sandbox game, has crossed a trillion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched game content on the video-streaming platform.

“It might just be blocks, but YOU are not just players! Your content has reached 1 trillion views on @YouTube! To celebrate, our friends have left the door open and let all the mobs take over YouTube for one day only! Learn how to join the party now,” Minecraft tweeted.

To honour the milestone, YouTube created a Minecraft-themed homepage for itself. “Celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos. Thanks to you and all the creators who built this special place on YouTube,” YouTube tweeted.

Minecraft, one of the the most popular video games ever, was developed by the Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios and made public in May 2009 before it was fully released in November 2011.
