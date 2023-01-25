English
    Millionaire Waseem Khan’s Audi supercar defaced with insults

    Crypto millionaire Waseem Khan, 20, was left “gutted” when he discovered that vandals had defaced his new Audi supercar with insults.

    Sanya Jain
    January 25, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    Waseem Khan owns several luxury cars (Image credit: Waseem Khan/Facebook)

    Crypto millionaire Waseem Khan, 20, was left “gutted” when he discovered that vandals had defaced his new Audi supercar with insults. Rude words, including the word “show off,” were spray-painted on Khan’s Audi R8 V10 after he left it parked overnight in Leeds, British media reported.

    UK-based Waseem Khan made his fortune trading in cryptocurrency and has a huge following on TikTok, according to Ladbible. About three months ago, the millionaire bought an Audi supercar worth over 100,000 pounds (or more than Rs 1 crore).

    Khan left his Audi parked in Leeds during a business trip to Manchester. When he returned to Leeds, he discovered that the new yellow supercar had been spray painted with black ink.

    “I didn’t think about where I had parked it, came home this afternoon, and I went to get my car and it has been fully vandalised, and I thought it is definitely someone that knows me or something,” he told Live Leeds on January 23.