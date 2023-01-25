Millionaire Waseem Khan’s Audi supercar defaced with insults

Waseem Khan owns several luxury cars (Image credit: Waseem Khan/Facebook)

Crypto millionaire Waseem Khan, 20, was left “gutted” when he discovered that vandals had defaced his new Audi supercar with insults. Rude words, including the word “show off,” were spray-painted on Khan’s Audi R8 V10 after he left it parked overnight in Leeds, British media reported.

UK-based Waseem Khan made his fortune trading in cryptocurrency and has a huge following on TikTok, according to Ladbible. About three months ago, the millionaire bought an Audi supercar worth over 100,000 pounds (or more than Rs 1 crore).

Khan left his Audi parked in Leeds during a business trip to Manchester. When he returned to Leeds, he discovered that the new yellow supercar had been spray painted with black ink.

“I didn’t think about where I had parked it, came home this afternoon, and I went to get my car and it has been fully vandalised, and I thought it is definitely someone that knows me or something,” he told Live Leeds on January 23.

Khan put the motive down as jealousy. “I don’t really have any enemies, I think a lot of people just can’t see someone young, do good, you know I have a supercar at 20, they can’t put up with it,” he said.

“I saw it and I was gutted, I thought I could take it off, I took it to the car wash and it was not coming off, that is when I started worrying that it needed a paint job or a new wrap sheet,” Khan said.

Although upset about the damage done to his Audi, Khan boasted that he had more than enough to pay for it.