Microsoft '365 Copilot': How AI-powered tool can make your life easier

Software giant Microsoft introduced a new AI-powered tool on Thursday, called "365 Copilot", which has been integrated into all the Microsoft Office applications such as Excel, Word, and Powerpoint. The aim of using the "365 Copilot" is to help improve user's creativity and enhance the overall productivity.

"With Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're giving people more agency and making technology more accessible with advanced AI and the most universal user interface: natural language," Nadella said.

Microsoft "365 Copilot" is integrated into different applications, each of which can perform different individual functions:

