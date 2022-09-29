English
    McDonald’s is launching a Happy Meal for adults, complete with toys

    McDonald’s is launching a Happy Meal geared towards adults as part of its collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    McDonald's will start selling its Cactus Plant Flea Market box on October 3.

    McDonald’s is launching a Happy Meal geared towards adults. Starting October 3, customers in the US will be able to order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – which comes with a drink, fries and a choice between a Big Mac or a 10-piece box of McNuggets. And, of course, there’s a toy included.

    Each Happy Meal will contain one of four collectible figurines "made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market box," McDonald's said in a press release. Returning McDonald’s mascots Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie will join a new one – Cactus Buddy – for the new Happy Meal.







    The Happy Meal for grown-ups is part of the fast food chain’s collaboration with streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market.

    "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

    Customers will be able to order the Happy Meal in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald's App for a limited time.

    As part of the collaboration, McDonald’s is also releasing a tees, hoodies, and special collectibles which, according to the fast food giant, “further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market's uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Happy Meal #McDonalds
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 01:03 pm
    
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.