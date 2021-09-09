MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

McDonald's India adds tumeric-based immunity-boosting beverages on McCafe menu

The new additions would be available at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchise of McDonald's – Hardcastle Restaurants.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

McDonald's India has added two new immunity-boosting beverages Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu. The new additions would be available at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchise of McDonald's – Hardcastle Restaurants, said a statement.

"The Turmeric Latte is a unique twist on 'Haldi Doodh' — the age old ayurvedic remedy used to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments," said a statement. It has the goodness of turmeric and is infused with other immunity improving ingredients like cardamom and saffron which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it added.

ALSO READ: McDonald's CEO earns over $10.8 million despite company missing performance targets

While Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the love and emotion of Indian consumers for this traditional beverage, it added. "It is latte textured and is packed with herbs and spices to energise you instantly," the company said.

It has priced Masala Kadak Chai at Rs 99 for a cup and Rs 140 for Turmeric Latte. McDonald's India (West and South) Director-Marketing and Communications Arvind RP said: "Menu innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafe menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate. Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products."

Close

Related stories

Hardcastle Restaurants operates 305 McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities.
PTI
Tags: #Haldi Doodh #Hardcastle Restaurants #Masala Kadak Chai #McDonald #Turmeric Latte
first published: Sep 9, 2021 10:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.