Mattel wants to hire ‘chief UNO player’ to teach rules to fans. Salary is Rs 3.6 lakh per week

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" to introduce fans to the new UNO Quatro card game. The company will be paying $4,444 (about Rs 3.6 lakh) per week to the selected candidate for working four days a week for four weeks.

The responsibilities include playing UNO Quatro for four hours a day, being willing to ask strangers to play the game, and explaining the rules to them, Mattel stated in a press release.

“Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO — and best of all, getting paid while doing it?” said Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games in Los Angeles, California, in a press release.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO — and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before... We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world."

The requirements for the UNO Chief will include a love for the brand, an “outgoing personality” to speak with the public and challenge others to play, and the ability to work in New York City, the company said. The last date to apply is August 10.

