Mark Zuckerberg wins medals at his first jiu jitsu tournament. See pics

Mark Zuckerberg competed in the white belt master 2 lightweight division.

Mark Zuckerberg recently competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won medals, the Meta CEO shared on Instagram along with a few photos from the event.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," he wrote, thanking his trainers.



Responding to the Facebook boss's post, one of his trainers tagged in the post, James Terry commented, "It was exciting to watch you compete, Mark! Congrats and honored to be part!"

Other Instagram users also congratulated Zuckerberg on his achievement. One commented, "Imagine joining a jiu jitsu tournament and your opponent is Zuck." Another said, "Congrats, this is something money cannot buy, just real warriors can fight."

As per a report in Jits Magazine, in the tournament, the Meta CEO competed in the white belt master 2 lightweight division in both gi and no gi jiu-jitsu. A gi is a thick, white cotton uniform worn in several martial arts.

Mark Zuckerberg has been practising combat sports for quite a while now and last September, he shared a video of him sparring with one of his training partners, Khai Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, Zuckerberg said he grew an interest in various sports, including mixed martial arts, during the Covid pandemic.

Read more: Tom Hardy wins first prize in 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in UK